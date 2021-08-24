Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celebrate 30 years of 'The Black Album' with the Metallica Podcast

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1991, after four studio albums, Metallica had already established themselves as arguably the most successful and respected band in Heavy Metal. But how did they get there? And more importantly, what else did they have to prove? Why mess with success?. In this living, breathing, sonic blender of a...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Metal Music#Heavy Metal#Metallica Radio#The Metallica Podcast#Fifth Member#Rock#Masters Of Metal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Listen To Second Episode Of METALLICA's Official Podcast

The second episode of "The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album" has just been released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album. The podcast's weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Is 'The Perfect Heavy Metal Album'

Ahead of the release of Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" on METALLICA's "Blacklist" album, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman sat down with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey to discuss METALLICA, "Holier Than You" and more in a four-part series. Speaking about how METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX shaped his musical identity in the late 1980s and created a sound that defined a generation, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was the sounding gun for a whole new generation of psychos, because those bands appealed to so many different — I don't wanna say 'cliques,' but so many different crowds. The punk kids loved them, the metal kids worshipped them. It was still too underground for the straights — quote-unquote the straights. But even the alternative kids dug it, because there was so much ferocity in it and there was just something different. It felt heavier than [BLACK] SABBATH and heavier than DEEP PURPLE, but those were the bands that fueled these bands. Between that, and then you could feel that undercurrent of the hardcore scene — the punk scene, the hardcore scene, the stuff that we, the skater kids, were listening to, as well as the hip-hop or whatnot. So this was this burgeoning explosion of attitude, fast music, just in your face, and we just knew as soon as our parents heard it, they hated it, which made us love it even more. Nothing is better than listening to something that scares the hell out of adults."
MusicPopMatters

‘Ten’ at 30: How Pearl Jam’s Iconic Debut Became a Massive Hit

Pearl Jam were the right band at the right time, or, rather, one of several right bands at the right time. By the summer of 1991, North American audiences were starting to get tired of the dominant rock/hair metal of the 1980s. Van Halen, who were never really a hair metal band, started the summer off with “Poundcake”, the lead single from their album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. That track has some kick, particularly with Eddie Van Halen occasionally playing his guitar with a power drill. However, its music video, featuring numerous scantily clad women and the band performing on a stage with thousands of bright lights in an otherwise empty space, definitely feels like a relic of the hair metal era.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's Official Podcast Gets Release Date; More Details Announced

Premiering on August 20, "The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album", will be released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album. The podcast's weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan.
Rock Musicriver1037.com

‘The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1’ to launch on August 20th

Metallica have released a trailer for their brand new podcast series that they will be premiering on August 20th. ‘The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1’ looks back at The Black Album for its 30th anniversary, and will include eight episodes featuring each member of the band as well as former bassist Jason Newsted and producer Bob Rock, among nearly 40 guests.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

CLASSIC ALBUMS REVISITED: Metallica – Thirty Years Of The Black Album

Arguably the most divisive album in the history of metal, no other record seems to split opinion quite likeMetallica’s The Black Album (Elektra). Otherwise known simply as Metallica, whenever the San Franciscan act’s fifth studio album is mentioned even in passing, the results are usually the same. Like a red rag to a bull, loud and vociferous “true fans” are still guaranteed to leap straight in with comments like “only the first four albums are real”, “sell-outs” and “commercial bullshit” etc.
Rock MusicRevolver

15 Greatest Album-Opening Songs in Metal

The first song on a band's album is the most important one. It doesn't have to be the best song on the record, the most complicated or the most catchy, but it does carry the integral roles of setting the sonic scene for what's to come and drawing new listeners in. In a genre as intense as metal, picking the right opening song is an especially tough choice. Do you begin with the energy cranked to 11 or do you gradually build up to that point?
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited’: Metallica’s Influences Revealed

Metallica faced a difficult challenge in 1987. With their stopgap EP, The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited, they found that in order to move forward they needed to look backward. To learn where they were heading next in their career, they took it all the way back to the beginning to pay homage to the bands that inspired them to make music their lives.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

24 Bands Who Released Two Amazing Albums in a Single Year

You've gotta respect the work rate of these bands who released multiple amazing albums in a single year. Rock bands couldn't be stopped in the '60s and '70s. Acts such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple were releasing classics while making it look easy, like in 1969 when Zeppelin released their first two albums in January and October, respectively. The next year, Black Sabbath introduced the world to metal with their self-titled debut in February followed by the essentially perfect Paranoid in September.
Musicloudersound.com

Metallica share killer live performance of Of Wolf And Man

Metallica have shared a throwback video of them performing Of Wolf And Man in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992. The classic performance is taken from the Live At Frankenhalle DVD, that's included in the remastered deluxe box set of Metallica's fifth album the Black Album. You can watch the performance below.
Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA, DEATH ANGEL & LIVING COLOUR Members To Guest On SANTANA's New Album

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, and Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover will all be featured on the new Santana album Blessings And Miracles. Hammett and Osegueda will appear on the song "America For Sale", while Glover will show up on "Peace Power". The album is out October 15 and it'll be well worth checking out, if only to see how those personalities mesh with what Santana is up to!
Rock Musicthebrag.com

KISS’ Paul Stanley talks Black Album: “How could you not be a Metallica fan?”

As Metallica celebrates 30 years of their iconic self-titled LP, better known as the Black Album, KISS rocker Paul Stanley has discussed what the legendary album means to him. In the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Stanley heaped praise upon the rockers’ legacy and their rise to superstardom with the release of the 16-times-platinum-certified album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy