Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Analysis - Doctor Strange, Returning Villains, and the Multiverse

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released -- well, officially, this time -- and it confirms the movie is drawing from one of the most controversial Spider-Man comics ever published to explain how Peter Parker’s secret identity could be restored following the events of Far From Home. The plan involves Doctor Strange and the multiverse and promises some familiar but not necessarily friendly faces that will appear to stir things up.

za.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Multiverse#Villains#No Way Home#Aunt May#Marvel Comics#Spidey#Mcu#Avengers#Nelson Murdock#Electro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Avengers' vets Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in 'Ghosted'

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Avengers film franchise, is reuniting with Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America, in the new movie, Ghosted. Deadline reported Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will helm the romantic action-adventure film for Apple Studios. Rhett Reese and Paul...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman CinemaCon Footage Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred

Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.
MoviesInverse

The Marvels leak reveals 1 villain’s shocking return

The Marvels is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating sequels in Marvel’s Phase Four lineup. The Nia DaCosta-directed film, a follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is expected to bring together Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (who recently appeared in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (who’ll debut in her own self-titled Disney+ series next year). Zawe Ashton is also set to play the film’s unknown villain, rounding out a cast led largely by MCU up-and-comers.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Game: 5 Marvel Planets We’d Like To See

After it was announced at E3 in June, fans have been hyped for the new Guardians of the Galaxy game from developer Eidos-Montréal and publisher Square Enix. The first trailer featured a mixture of fun gameplay, a great soundtrack, and witty banter between the team members, which are all key ingredients for an awesome Guardians of the Galaxy game. With any luck, Guardians of the Galaxy could be something special when it arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Switch via the Cloud on October 26, 2021.
ComicsTVOvermind

Eight Marvel Characters Who Are Like Spider-Man

The Marvel Universe has over 7,000 characters. Most of them are superheroes. As such, there are bound to be a few heroes similar to the iconic Spider-Man character that Stan Lee created. With such a large pool of heroes, it can be challenging to find those with the same abilities or heroic origins as Peter Parker. Here is a list of some of the Marvel characters who are like your friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If Reveals Marvel Zombies Avengers Poster

Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ has a brand new poster with the Marvel Zombies front and center. Now, fans have been anticipating the very idea of the strange storyline making its way to the MCU in some capacity for years now. It seems as though they’re finally going to get their wish in an upcoming episode of the DIsney+ show. On the poster, the undead walk among the living as a worse for wear Steve Rogers and a green Tony Stark are looking pretty menacing in the middle of a city streak. The viewer must note that Captain America’s costume reflects where he was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a little more flourish. Tony Stark has on the Infinity War nanotech armor, which is even more interesting because that would mean this timeline has some wild divergences from the “main” MCU timeline. If that even exists anymore after the events of Loki. No matter what goes down, What If promises to be one heck of a ride.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” Is About to Change the MCU Forever

Marvel Studios is still giving its fans gifts. With all the new original series streaming on Disney+ Marvel fans no longer have to wait months for new theatrical entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, it’s only been a few weeks since the last shocking episode of Loki hit the streaming service and we are already getting our next Marvel show – What If…? which will introduce Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” in his MCU debut.
TV SeriesCNET

Marvel's What If...? hero Captain Carter is the Disney Plus show's keystone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into animation for the first time Wednesday with What If…? The Disney Plus series is based on a beloved comics series that started in the '70s and explores divergent timelines in which iconic events turned out differently, in a multiverse reformed after the events of Loki's season 1 finale.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Eternals' deal with 'Endgame' fallout in new trailer

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Eternals grapple with coming out of hiding following the events of Avengers: Endgame in the new trailer for Marvel's next comic book epic. Salma Hayek's Ajak explains to Richard Madden's Ikaris how Thanos previously wiped out half of the universe's population before the Avengers were able to bring everyone back in the clip released on Thursday.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

Let’s Compare Marvel’s Multiverses From ‘Loki’ and ‘Dr. Strange’

Loki formally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the d of many different realities and timelines have been teased before in various other Marvel movies. Take Doctor Strange. In that film, the title character first discovers the existence of magic when the Ancient One gives him a vision of many alternate dimensions where strange forces and mystical beings dwell.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, together in new promo arts for No Way Home

New promotional arts for Spider-Man: No Way Home feature Doctor Strange Y Spider-Man together, as a team, which reinforces the idea that the great co-star of the film will be the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch. After his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange will now be one of the new mentors of the trepamuros, called to be the leader of the immediate future of a UCM marked by the arrival of the multiverse.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Get Worried After Disney CEO Calls Eternals A 2022 Movie

At this stage, movie fans all over the world are used to widespread release date changes, even if more high profile titles than at any point over the last eighteen months have been coming to theaters on a regular basis. In fact, nobody was too surprised when Venom: Let There Be Carnage was shunted back another three weeks to October 15th yesterday, when the most recent trailer had tellingly omitted a specific big screen bow.
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
TV SeriesComicBook

How Marvel's What If...? Coordinated With Loki, WandaVision, Spider-Man, and More

Marvel's What If...? series has marketed itself as an anthology series about different timelines of the new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, and variant versions of the Marvel superheroes within it. However, behind the scenes, there's been growing evidence that What If...? is in fact as interwoven into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise as any other film or series. When Comicbook.com got a chance to talk to the makers of Marvel's What If...? we had to ask how they balanced making the series against other MCU Phase 4 projects like WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy