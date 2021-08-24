Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Analysis - Doctor Strange, Returning Villains, and the Multiverse
The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released -- well, officially, this time -- and it confirms the movie is drawing from one of the most controversial Spider-Man comics ever published to explain how Peter Parker’s secret identity could be restored following the events of Far From Home. The plan involves Doctor Strange and the multiverse and promises some familiar but not necessarily friendly faces that will appear to stir things up.za.ign.com
Comments / 0