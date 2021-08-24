Brazil governors express concern at Bolsonaro support among state police

Brazil’s Trumpian president Jair Bolsonaro has made a provocative prediction ahead of next year’s elections. “I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory,” he told evangelical leaders at a campaign event on Saturday, according to BBC. He then added that jail seemed least likely since “no man on Earth will threaten me.” The right-wing leader does have some experience with his death theory, having survived a murder attempt in 2018 when a hater almost stabbed him to death on the campaign trail leading to his first term victory. The 66-year-old has already taken a page out of Trump’s playbook ahead of the election next year by questioning whether the voting machines were trustworthy and threatening not to accept the result of the polls.