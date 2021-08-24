Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brazil governors express concern at Bolsonaro support among state police

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Most of Brazil’s governors are concerned about their state police officers appearing in an upcoming march in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, minutes published on Tuesday showed, as the far-right former army captain continues to sow doubt about next year’s presidential election. Their concerns came to light...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#Opinion Polls#Brasilia#Reuters#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Predicts Three Outcomes to Election: Death, Jail, or Re-Election

Brazil’s Trumpian president Jair Bolsonaro has made a provocative prediction ahead of next year’s elections. “I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory,” he told evangelical leaders at a campaign event on Saturday, according to BBC. He then added that jail seemed least likely since “no man on Earth will threaten me.” The right-wing leader does have some experience with his death theory, having survived a murder attempt in 2018 when a hater almost stabbed him to death on the campaign trail leading to his first term victory. The 66-year-old has already taken a page out of Trump’s playbook ahead of the election next year by questioning whether the voting machines were trustworthy and threatening not to accept the result of the polls.
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president’s official residence. Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bolsonaro Says He Will Be Arrested, Killed or Declared Winner

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said he sees three alternatives for his future: winning the 2022 presidential elections, death or prison. "I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory," he said, in remarks to a meeting of evangelical leaders. Bolsonaro later...
Environmentwhbl.com

Brazil to contract 700 agents to combat environmental destruction

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Environment Minister Joaquim Pereira Leite said on Tuesday that the government would contract an additional 700 enforcement agents to combat Amazon deforestation, wild fires and other destruction. The Economy Ministry had already approved the hirings for the environmental enforcement agency Ibama and parks service ICMBio, Pereira...
PoliticsSentinel

Government tries to respond to international pressure, recycles anti-deforestation package – 31/08/21 – World

Faced with international pressure against President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental agenda, ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite (Environment) tried to counter criticism of the government with a brief presentation of actions to combat fires and illegal deforestation in the Amazon. Despite Bolsonaro’s various anti-environmental statements and the...
AmericasSentinel

Semi-legal governments – 08/30/2021 – Latin America21

The tired democracy in which most of the countries around us live has established at least two practices: the positions that wield power are the result of electoral processes and, with reasonable frequency, there is an alternation between those who vie for it. usufruct of power. However, over the past...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil Bolsonaro Says Sept 7 Marches Will Not Be Violent

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent. Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro's supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Brazil indigenous protesters camp on Bolsonaro's doorstep

With feather headdresses, grass skirts and body paint, hundreds of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brasilia Monday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands. Pounding wooden tent poles into the ground, the protesters set up the "Fight for Life" camp outside the seat of power in the Brazilian capital, near the trio of modernist buildings housing the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. Convened by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the protest camp, which opened Sunday, will hold a week of demos and other activities against what organizers call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse the far-right president of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining interests.
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Bolsonaro's Own Version Of Jan. 6 Now Feels Inevitable In Brazil

On the morning of Aug. 10, Brazilian military tanks paraded through Brasília, past the presidential palace and in front of the country’s National Congress, where lawmakers were debating a constitutional amendment that would overhaul an election system widely considered one of the safest and most efficient in the world. Brazil...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Indigenous protest as Brazil high court hears land case

Thousands of indigenous protesters marched through Brazil's capital Wednesday, dancing to the beat of pounding drums, as the Supreme Court prepared to take up a case that could eliminate reservations on their ancestral lands. The court adjourned Wednesday without getting to the case, the second on its docket.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Sources: Brazil’s Bolsonaro vexed by central bank autonomy

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has begun expressing irritation at the central bank’s newfound autonomy as surging inflation presents a threat to his 2022 reelection prospects, government officials told The Associated Press. On Thursday, during a flight home from Mato Grosso state, Bolsonaro said he regretted signing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy