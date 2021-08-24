Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Strategies for Successful Medical Practices

By Todd Shryock
Psychiatric Times
 8 days ago

Expert management tips can help clinicians ensure their practices thrive, even during the worst of times. Only 11% of medical practice owners said they did better in 2020 than in 2019, whereas 46% said they were doing worse, according to the Medical Economics® 2021 Physician Report. The top reason listed was lost revenue and increased expenses because of COVID-19. Here are some strategies to boost your practice’s bottom line.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Practice#Insurance#Medical Necessity#Medical Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
physicianspractice.com

Why a vision for your practice is a critical component of success

A shared vision for your practice’s three-to-five-year horizon can amplify your practice to grow revenue and weather internal and external crises. Are you imaginative and big-picture oriented? Are you focused and open-minded? Many physician leaders of private practice indeed have these traits, but it’s imperative to make the time to take a step back and look to the future. A good vision can have strategic implications for your practice. To effectively think about the future of your practice requires structure in thought so that you may develop a vision and then amplify it.
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

Telehealth policy is key for patients of all incomes to access care

The COVID-19 pandemic set the stage for a slew of conversations about health equity and access. “I read a book, probably a lot of you have read it, Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. It starts by saying, 'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,'” Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano, said during a HIMSS19 panel, moderated by MobiHealthNews.
Public HealthThrive Global

Dr. YiDing Yu of Olive: “Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care ”

Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care — As we discussed earlier, COVID-19 revealed a lot of faults in the healthcare system. At Olive, our AI automation technology is cutting trillions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline healthcare from the first moment a patient is seen by a provider offers the phenomenal opportunity to improve healthcare for all.
Health ServicesBirmingham Star

Reading medical notes in beneficial for older patients

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): A recent clinic study led by an international team of researchers has found that older patients with chronic conditions benefit from reading medical appointment notes. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of the American Geriatrics Society'. As of April 2021, federal...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Better Medical taps PracticeHub for practice management system

South Australia-based general practice clinics operator Better Medical has engaged online practice management platform provider PracticeHub by Avant to help enhance its clinical and corporate governance. WHY IT MATTERS. Established in 2015, Better Medical runs 85 clinics across South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria. It employs over 600 general practitioners,...
HealthMedCity News

Why patient loyalty in health care matters: Why now and how to get started

When it comes to loyalty, many industries might immediately come to mind, but what about health care? Loyalty in health care has been talked about for some time, yet the reality is that the implementation of patient loyalty remains largely in concept and discussion. Given the tremendous opportunity it presents to those who are committed to better serving their patients, it’s time to move patient loyalty into the mainstream across healthcare sectors.
Mental Healthaappublications.org

Communication Strategies for Patients Who Are Nonverbal

ASL — American Sign Language. Prologue (Jo and Toby Schifsky) Charlie never spoke, was unable to walk, and could not feed herself, yet she communicated and expressed her full range of emotions (most of all, joy) to all she encountered. In this article, we share our journey in the health care system advocating for providers to communicate with our daughter, Charlie, who did not communicate with words.
Health Servicesphysicianspractice.com

How to Better Manage Incoming Calls at Your Medical Practice

Seven easy ways to expedite the incoming phone call process at your medical practice. Phones are a major operational issue in many medical practices.The reflexive solution is to add dedicated phone staff and/or move the function to a back room where the incessant ringing is isolated from the rest of the office. A real solution requires understanding the root of the problem.
Columbus, OHaappublications.org

How to incorporate suicide prevention strategies in a busy practice

Editor's note:For more coverage of the 2021 AAP National Conference & Exhibition, visithttps://www.aappublications.org/news/2021/08/18/nationalconference2021. The statistic is alarming: More than one-quarter of deaths among 10- to 24-year-olds are from suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Furthermore, most young people who die by suicide have visited a health...
Healthajmc.com

Key Issues Influencing 2022 Employer Health Care Strategy and Plan Design

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with Ellen Kelsay, president and CEO of the Business Group on Health, on the findings from her organization's 2022 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey. With COVID-19 continuing to change the way in which health care is perceived...
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

Russell Medical has another successful COVID-19 recovery

Travis Barnett makes one dozen Russell Medical COVID-19 intubated patients to now be released from their care. “He is the first of this surge,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “He makes one dozen successfully extubated cases we have had.”. PHOTOS: Another successful COVID-19 recovery at Russell Medical.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How Nurse Practitioners Are Changing American Healthcare

'There is the need, and they are certainly meeting that need,' AANP's new president says. — WhenApril Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, a critical care nurse, worked alongside nurse practitioners (NPs) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the experience was career-changing. "I decided I wanted to follow in their...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Oncology Reimbursements Must Improve Patient Access, Provide for Overhead Costs

Kristin Ferguson, DNP, RN, OCN, outlined 4 principles for the reimbursement of oncology drugs, diagnostics, and biomarker testing that were recently released by the Association of Community Cancer Centers. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Kristin Ferguson, DNP, RN, OCN, outlined 4 principles for the reimbursement of oncology drugs, diagnostics,...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How to Help Traveling Nurses Succeed at Your Hospital

The Princeton Baptist CNO, who knows firsthand what it's like to be a traveling nurse, makes travelers' well-being a priority. As hospitals once again rely on staffing agencies toboost their nursing ranks as the COVID-19 Delta variant fills up beds, traveling registered nurses (TRNs) are returning to the road to fill the gaps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy