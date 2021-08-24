Evacuation Endgame Approaches as Taliban and Biden Hold Fast to Aug. 31 Deadline

The window to evacuate thousands of Americans remaining in Afghanistan, and even more Afghans and their families who face danger from the Taliban, is closing fast. On Tuesday, the Taliban hardened its position on the evacuation now under way, flatly ruling out any extension of the U.S. government's planned Aug. 31 deadline to finish its efforts and withdraw all troops. The Taliban also said that, while foreign nationals still are allowed to leave, it would not permit Afghan nationals to travel to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the only air transportation hub still in operation in the country.