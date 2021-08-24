Cashfree sees over 150% increase in active merchants in last 12 months
Leading digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree announced that it has recorded a rise of 150 per cent in active/transacting merchants from July 2020 to July 2021 highlighting a gradual and systematic increment in digital adoption among merchants. In the same period, the number of merchant sign-ups has grown from around 70000 in July 2020 to more than 130000 in July 2021, recording a 95 per cent growth. Interestingly, almost 30 per cent of the overall merchant sign-ups have been from the e-commerce sector, followed closely by the digital goods and the ed-tech sector.yourchennai.com
