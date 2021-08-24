Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cashfree sees over 150% increase in active merchants in last 12 months

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 8 days ago

Leading digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree announced that it has recorded a rise of 150 per cent in active/transacting merchants from July 2020 to July 2021 highlighting a gradual and systematic increment in digital adoption among merchants. In the same period, the number of merchant sign-ups has grown from around 70000 in July 2020 to more than 130000 in July 2021, recording a 95 per cent growth. Interestingly, almost 30 per cent of the overall merchant sign-ups have been from the e-commerce sector, followed closely by the digital goods and the ed-tech sector.

yourchennai.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchant#Co Founder#Indian#Api#Auto Collect#Zomato#Hdfc Ergo#Ixigo#Sbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
BusinessEntrepreneur

PayU To Acquire BillDesk For $4.7 Bn

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Prosus N.V. (Prosus)--the global consumer Internet group and technology investor--announced on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached between PayU and the shareholders of the Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion.
Economythepaypers.com

India leads real-time payments, study shows

A recent report by EIU (The Economist Intelligence Unit) found that India is leading the real-time payments market, followed by China and South Korea. In terms of the mobile payment market, China leads instead, followed by India. Real-time payments are increasingly popular, with Malaysians preferring real-time payments over others, losing only to cash payments.
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Exchange Activity of Ethereum Increases Sharply

Ethereum whale activity has increased significantly since the start of this week as large ETH addresses sent approximately 800,000 coins to leading digital exchanges on Monday 23 August 2021. According to the latest data posted by crypto analytics firm Santiment, whale accounts deposited nearly $2 billion worth of Ethereum to...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Worldwide Crypto Adoption Skyrockets Over 880% In One Year

Worldwide Crypto Adoption Skyrockets Over 880% In One Year. The worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased by over 880% in the last year. The spike in crypto adoption has been attributed to the growth of P2P trading activity. Emerging economies lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies so far in 2021. China,...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
AsiaBeaumont Enterprise

Japan opens Digital Agency to boost government technology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan looked to give a technological upgrade to government services and recordkeeping with the Digital Agency opened Wednesday to overhaul antiquated systems that have had their shortfalls highlighted by the pandemic. Japan currently relies heavily on old-fashioned paperwork for its people to apply for government services, while...
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market to Grow at 34.5% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to the Growth of Blockchain Technology, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is defined as a set of third-party creation and management of cloud-based networks that is used by companies, which are engaged in the business of building blockchain applications. The use blockchain as a service (BaaS) is increasing in various industries which is accelerating the growth of global blockchain as a service (BaaS) market. Starbucks is working with Microsoft to develop new blockchain-based supply chain tracking system and mobile app. Joint blockchain node are being offered in many countries as part of the government programme to digitize and automate public service systems in rural areas through blockchain. With the release of a new service called ‘Paperless’, Samsung SDS is expanding into cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) areas, promising to improve reliability and transparency. This service can safely manage documents that are prone to forgery.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Global Reach of Platform Equinix with Expanded Indian Operations

Equinix Completes Acquisition of Two Data Centers in India. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, announced today that it has extended Platform Equinix into the strategic Indian market, following the completion of the acquisition of the India operations of GPX Global Systems, Inc. ("GPX India"). The US$161 million all-cash transaction includes a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers.
Marketscryptonews.com

FTX.US Acquires LedgerX, MetaMask Gets 10M Monthly Users + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. FTX.US, US-regulated crypto exchange and the American affiliate of global FTX International, announced that it has agreed to acquire Ledger Holdings Inc., the parent company of LedgerX LLC., a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated digital currency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. If the deal closes, which could happen as early as October, FTX.US will be able to offer US clients a distinct product line from industry heavyweights such as Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini, Forbes added. Brett Harrison, CEO of FTX.US, explained that while the company has future plans to merge the two operations’ product offerings, it will be conscientious regarding specific customers that can trade these products, wanting to convey a degree of seriousness with the platform and not promote a ‘gamified’ experience.
Financial Reportsfinancemagnates.com

Admiral Markets AS Sees a 138% Increase in Active Clients for H1 2021

Estonia-based Admiral Markets AS, operating with the tradename Admirals, released its unaudited six-month financial results for 2021 on Tuesday. According to the press release, the company witnessed 82% more applications than in 2020 and 451% more than in the first semester of 2019. The growing number on its customer base...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Digital Payment Solutions Market Growing Trends and Technology Forecast 2020-2025 | Worldline, Wex, Dwolla

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Digital Payment Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Payment Solutions Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are First Data, Worldpay, Chetu, Paypal, Wirecard, Fiserv, Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, Global Payments, Bluesnap, ACI Worldwide, Paysafe, Six Payment Services, Worldline, Wex, Dwolla, Payu, Yapstone, Stripe, Adyen, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Financial Software and Systems (FSS), Authorize.Net, Aurus & Aliant Payment Systems.
StocksValueWalk

NFT Market Will See “Massive Increase” In Volume In 12 Months: deVere CEO

The already booming NFT (non-fungible token) market will experience a massive increase in volume over the next 12 months as more major investors begin to pile in, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. DCF Calculation Can’t Be Trusted, Because...
Softwarefoodmanufacturing.com

Pandemic or Not, Custom Logistics Software Can Be Critical

Liquid Freight solves logistical challenges for the liquid food-grade community. Up until recently the company had invested a lot in a well-known transportation management software (TMS) to power the web portal its carriers used. Yet, according to the company’s director of business systems and technology, Jared Wallace, the TMS proved...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Ride-hailing firm Ola said to pick banks for US$1b IPO

(Aug 30): Ride-hailing startup Ola has selected banks including Citigroup Inc and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to manage its Mumbai initial public offering that could raise about US$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp and Tiger Global Management, has also picked...
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Business Web Filtering Software Market to Grow at Promising 12.4% CAGR, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Rise in Web-Based Threats Faced by Organizations through Malicious URLs. A web filtering software helps in identifying malicious or inappropriate content by specifying patterns, which are then matched with incoming content. The growth of websites, and data on the internet is forcing organizations to track malicious site for the protection of their servers. Web-based cyber attacks through valid URLs are becoming increasingly common. Reports suggest that about 25% of the malicious URLs are hosted on a non-malicious site. Hence, when the user clicks on a particular embedded URL, the system can be compromised. Therefore, the increase in malicious URLs on the internet, which are mainly hidden, is leading to the growth of the global business web filtering software market, as the companies are investing heavily for protection of their business content from URL-based cyber attacks. SafeDNS, for instance, has over 109 million websites in their database, with over 61 categories of content, which are categorized by subject. The company claims to block over 25 million URL-related cyber attacks each day. The presence of 13 data centres which are spread over the globe allows the company to resolve the DNS at a faster pace. These data centers are connected by BGP (Border Gateway Protocol).

Comments / 0

Community Policy