ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kentucky basketball has backed out of a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, U of M announced. Michigan and Kentucky announced a three-game series in December 2019 that included a game in London in 2020, in Ann Arbor in 2021 and in Lexington in 2022. Last year’s game in London was canceled due to COVID-19, but now, it appears the Wildcats have also backed out of their trip up north.