Record Six Brevard College Tornados to Compete at UCI World Mountain Bike Championships

Hilary Knight tied former United States star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night at Calgary, Alberta. Making her US-record 11th appearance in the event, Knight, 32, scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato’s points record of 78. Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia. , and Canada will play Switzerland … The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to add a women’s world hockey championship next summer, which will put it in the same calendar year as the Beijing Winter Olympics. The men play a world championship in an Olympic year but the women currently don’t.