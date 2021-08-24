Cancel
College Sports

Record Six Brevard College Tornados to Compete at UCI World Mountain Bike Championships

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Rachel Pageau is one of a school-record six Brevard College student-athletes competing at the Mountain Bike World Championships. Photo Credit: Thom Kennedy. A school-record six Brevard College Cycling student-athletes will represent their home nations at this week’s UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) Mountain Bike World Championships held in Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy. BC student-athlete Mazie Hayden will be representing Team USA, while five Tornados – Owen Clark, Tyler Clark, Tyler Orschel, Rachel Pageau and Cole Punchard – will race for Cycling Canada.

