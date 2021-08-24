Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

MOVIES: Welcome To The Blumhouse - Official Teaser Trailer

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans' disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she's always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl. Bingo Hell. In the Barrio of Oak...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blumhouse#Madres#Mexican American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon Reportedly In Talks For New Blumhouse Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon and the horror movie go way back, with the actor famously making his fourth-ever feature film appearance in Friday the 13th as Jack Burrell, receiving one of the classic slasher’s most memorable deaths for his troubles. However, over the last 40 years he’s largely made a point of staying away from the genre that first brought him to prominence.
Movies/Film

Welcome To The Blumhouse 2021 Trailer: Four New Horror Films Head To Amazon

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video are at it again with another round of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films. Last year, four Blumhouse movies premiered directly on Prime Video, and the results were...not great. Perhaps this new round of movies will be an improvement. Once again, we'll be getting four new movies, with two dropping on one weekend, and two more dropping the following weekend. The titles include "Bingo Hell" directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero; "Black as Night" directed by Maritte Lee Go; "Madres" directed by Ryan Zaragoza; and "The Manor" directed by Axelle Carolyn.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Official Cast and Crew

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to give the world of live-action film one more shot. Netflix began developing a live-action adaptation of the hit animated series years ago, but little has been said about the project until now. The company took time today to announce the official cast and crew of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Netflix Confirms KID COSMIC Seasons 2 and 3 and There's a Trailer

Kid Cosmic, the latest animation project by Craig McCraken, has been renewed by Netflix for a second and third season. For those unfamiliar, Kid Cosmic focuses on the main character Kid and the locals in his extremely small and remote town. Kid is obsessed with superheroes and gets to live out his fantasy when he discovers five stones of cosmic power. He quickly learns he can’t do everything himself and eventually enlists the aid of a few locals. Here is what McCraken told Animation Magazine about the series:
TV & VideosIGN

Haunting of Hill House Director's New Netflix Show Gets Trailer and Release Date

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Midnight Mass, a new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, announcing that the show will debut in September. The chilling trailer for Flanagan's new horror series invites viewers to attend Midnight Mass on September 24, when the limited series launches on Netflix. It tells the tale of a small, isolated island community on Crockett Island whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. Give it a watch below:
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has New Cowboy Show Coming, Watch the Trailer

Netflix has a new cowboy-themed show coming soon, but it's not the western adventure you might expect. From the looks of it, How to Be a Cowboy is framed like a reality show starring ranch manager, rodeo star and social media sensation Dale Brisby. The show premieres on Sept. 1, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy