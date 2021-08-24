Cancel
Video Games

Age of Empires IV at gamescom 2021: Hands on History and New Updates

By Xbox Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, during the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, the Age of Empires team revealed an exciting storytelling element from the upcoming Age of Empires IV, Hands on History. This series of twenty-eight unlockable videos was filmed on location with experts around the world, and give players a deeper look into the way people lived, fought and ruled in the past. Age of Empires IV will bring history to life like never before, with Hands on History telling more stories as players build, battle and Age up!

