With less than 48 hours to go until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, you'd be forgiven for thinking we're all out of potential leaks flaunting the company's upcoming folding phones. Of course, you'd also be wrong. Following up on its own internal video tease a few weeks ago, Samsung accidentally published an ad on YouTube showing off both the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, in case you need further evidence of what's on the way later this week.