If you have ever wanted to know what is going on up on the Boise Bench, the world-famous "Boise Bench Dwellers" group on Facebook is the plug. Living here in the Treasure Valley is, for the most part, a very peaceful thing. Major crime, disaster, or drama is few and far between. It seems that it is always the "random" things that happen in our area--or the "random people" that get us into the news or get us laughing.