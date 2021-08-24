Cancel
NFL

Colts Waive TE Noah Togiai With Injury Designation

By Logan Ulrich
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts announced they have waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. Togiai will revert to the Colts injured reserve list if he clears waivers. Togiai, 24, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.

