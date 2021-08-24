Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

House tabbed to lead men’s and women’s tennis programs

By UMM Sports Information
stevenscountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Morris has announced the hiring of Britney House as the men’s and women’s tennis coach beginning with the upcoming 2022 season. A native of Morris, House was a four-year member of the Bemidji State University women’s tennis team, playing No. 1 singles in her senior season for the Beavers. She graduated from BSU in 2012 and has since worked in multiple roles at Morris Area High School, one of which has been as the girls tennis coach.

stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Morris, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamline University#Beavers#Bsu#Morris Area High School#Cougar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy