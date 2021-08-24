House tabbed to lead men’s and women’s tennis programs

The University of Minnesota Morris has announced the hiring of Britney House as the men’s and women’s tennis coach beginning with the upcoming 2022 season. A native of Morris, House was a four-year member of the Bemidji State University women’s tennis team, playing No. 1 singles in her senior season for the Beavers. She graduated from BSU in 2012 and has since worked in multiple roles at Morris Area High School, one of which has been as the girls tennis coach.