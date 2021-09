Samsung announced they are planning to expand their innovative processing-in-memory tech to more HBM2 chipsets, but also DDR4, GDDR6 and LPDDR5X chipsets for the future of the memory chip technology. This information is in light of earlier this year when they reported to be producing HBM2 memory that utilizes an integrated processor that runs computations as high as 1.2 TFLOPS that can be manufactured for AI workloads, something that only CPUs, FPGAs, and graphics cards ASICs are usually expected to complete. This maneuver by Samsung will allow them to pave a spot in the near future for it's next generation HBM3 modules.