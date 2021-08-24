Identity Of 16-Year-Old Denver Boy Killed In Aurora Crash Released

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities on Tuesday revealed the identity of a 16-year-old Denver boy who was killed in Aurora when he was ejected from a car early Monday morning . The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office says Victor Diaz-Duran Jr. was killed in the crash at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

Aurora police said a sedan was heading east on Hampden Avenue when it lost control near Tower Road. Investigators said the driver veered to the right, hit a tree and caused the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then hit a light pole and a retaining wall before it finally stopped. In addition to Diaz-Duran being killed, the juvenile male driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said speeding was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The coroner’s office will release the cause of death at a later time.

Investigators ask anyone who might have surveillance video of the crash or saw it happen to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.