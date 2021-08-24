Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Since Platform-by-Platform Censorship Doesn't Work, These Researchers Think, the Government Should Help 'Halt the Spread of Misinformation'

By Jacob Sullum
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before Twitter banned then–President Donald Trump in response to the January 6 Capitol riot, the platform tried to police his false claims about election fraud by attaching warning labels or blocking engagement with them. A new study suggests those efforts were ineffective at preventing the spread of Trump's claims and may even have backfired by drawing additional attention to messages that Twitter deemed problematic.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Election Fraud#Twitter#Capitol#Harvard#Misinformation Review#New York University#Congressional#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetReason.com

My "Treating Social Media Platforms Like Common Carriers?"

Still more from the free speech and social media platforms symposium in the first issue of our Journal of Free Speech Law; you can read the whole article here, but here's the abstract:. The rise of massively influential social media platforms—and their growing willingness to exclude certain material that can...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Mark Lemley, "The Contradictions of Platform Regulation"

Still more from the free speech and social media platforms symposium in the first issue of our Journal of Free Speech Law; you can read the whole article (by Mark Lemley, Stanford) here, but here's the abstract:. Everyone wants to regulate the big tech companies. The desire to regulate the...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Ash Bhagwat, "Do Platforms Have Editorial Rights?"

More from the free speech and social media platforms symposium in the first issue of our Journal of Free Speech Law; you can read the whole article (by UC Davis law professor Ashutosh Bhagwat) here, but here's the abstract:. Many regulatory proposals have been advanced, and in some cases legislatively...
Public HealthBoston Globe

Surgeon General said misinformation on social networks is damaging Americans’ health

"The speed, scale and sophistication with which it is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented." Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, renewed the administration’s attack on coronavirus misinformation Sunday, two days after The New York Times reported that Facebook had shelved a study showing that its most-viewed link during the first three months of the year was to an article that suggested a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and a Florida doctor’s death.
InternetPosted by
Variety

Twitter Is Asking Users to Flag Misinformation, Including About COVID and Elections

Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.” “We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading — as you see them,” Twitter’s Safety team said. “Starting today, some people in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook shuts down accounts of researchers studying political ads on platform

Facebook has disabled the personal accounts, apps, and Pages of two New York University researchers who were studying misinformation spread via political ads on the platform. While the social media giant says the reasons for its move was because the researchers violated its terms of service and were involved in unauthorised data collection, the scholars say the company is attempting to control their research which projected the platform in negative light.
InternetPosted by
TheConversationAU

Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated

Over the past year, we’ve seen how dramatically misinformation can impact the lives of people, communities and entire countries. Read more: Public protest or selfish ratbaggery? Why free speech doesn't give you the right to endanger other people's health In a bid to better understand how misinformation spreads online, Twitter has started an experimental trial in Australia, the United States and South Korea, allowing users to flag content they deem misleading. Users in these countries can now flag tweets...
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
POTUSWashington Examiner

No, the decadeslong decline in trust in media isn’t Trump’s fault

There is a type of journalist who is so drunk on his own self-importance and the myth of the infallibility of the free press he is unable to recognize the news industry’s struggles with credibility are largely self-inflicted. The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser is such a journalist. Trust in the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The New York Times Assumes a Scientific Consensus on School Mask Mandates That Its Own Reporting Shows Does Not Exist

The Department of Education this week announced investigations of five states that have told public schools they may not force students to wear face masks as a safeguard against COVID-19. Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended "universal masking" in K–12 schools, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says, those states may be violating federal laws that ban discrimination against people with disabilities. Among other things, that argument assumes a nonexistent scientific consensus that mask mandates in schools are a minimum requirement for resuming in-person instruction.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

US Intelligence Community Report

Washington DC, The US Intelligence Community on August 24 delivered a classified report to US President Joe Biden that made no conclusions about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the virus was transmitted to humans naturally through an animal vector or if human transmission was the result of a laboratory mishap. The report, some of which is expected to be declassified in the coming days, is the result of an order from President Biden given in late May for the Intelligence Community to provide another, more thorough assessment of the origins of SARS-CoV-2 within 90 days. The report’s lack of conclusions prompted calls from global health experts, scientists, and politicians for a more urgent international effort to find the source of the pandemic in order to inform future pandemic preparedness. According to The Wall Street Journal, 2 senior US officials said a lack of cooperation from China, where the virus is assumed to have originated, hampered the US investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy