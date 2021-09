A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open, organisers said Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections. The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details. Organisers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan. Another six cases have been reported by local areas hosting teams for training camps. There have not yet been infections reported among athletes in the Village, which opened to Paralympians on Tuesday.