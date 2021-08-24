Jerry “Poncho” Hogan, 68, of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery, near Jamesport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home. An online guestbook can be found here.