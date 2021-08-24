Cancel
Public Safety

Nearly 60% of All Guns Reported Stolen in 2021 Taken from Vehicles

Nashville, Tennessee
 8 days ago

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS. These simple actions will go a long way in preventing vehicle and gun thefts.

So far this year, 691 guns have been stolen from automobiles in Nashville. Nearly 60% of ALL guns reported stolen in 2021 (1,152) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 25 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

Going hand in hand with auto burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 68% of the automobiles taken (52 of 77) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Seven of the 77 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

