Glasgow man faces property damage, burglary charges in Howard County

GLASGOW — A Glasgow man is facing charges after reportedly entering his ex-girlfriend’s home and destroying multiple items. A probable cause statement says the victim called Glasgow police Aug. 17 in reference to property damage. She told police upon arrival that she could hear someone outside the home, but no subjects were found nearby when a walkthrough was completed. This damage included window screens that had been cut and two patio chairs that were cut on the back and seat. When asked if she knew anyone who would want to do this, the victim named her ex-boyfriend, Clay Minnis, who had once been at her house when she was not there.