Windows 11 Is Becoming More Unstable Soon, Here’s What to Do

Windows 11 is on its way. Although we don't have an exact release date for Microsoft's new operating system yet, we do know that the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. When it arrives, possibly during the 2021 holiday season, you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10, as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed. (And even if it doesn't, Microsoft will offer a workaround, though it won't be supported by the company.)