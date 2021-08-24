Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 Is Becoming More Unstable Soon, Here’s What to Do

By Dave LeClair
howtogeek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not the kind of person who enjoys a bumpy ride when you boot up your computer, you may want to think about switching from the Dev and beta channels of the Windows Insider Preview. Microsoft sent an email to users on the Dev channel (as reported by HTNovo)...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Insider#Htnovo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
SoftwareCNET

Windows 11 download: How to get Microsoft's free update now

Windows 11 is on its way. Although we don't have an exact release date for Microsoft's new operating system yet, we do know that the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. When it arrives, possibly during the 2021 holiday season, you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10, as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed. (And even if it doesn't, Microsoft will offer a workaround, though it won't be supported by the company.)
Public HealthCNET

Leave your vaccination card at home. Here's how to keep a digital copy on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The delta plus variant isn't slowing down, making cities and businesses double down on COVID-19 safety protocols. New York is requiring proof of vaccination, and so is San Francisco. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot (the Pfizer vaccine has now received full FDA approval), many establishments like gyms, restaurants, bars and indoor event venues are making it a requirement. For example, in Colorado, where I live, a handful of large concert venues owned by AEG Presents recently announced they'll require vaccination for anyone who wishes to attend a show. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
Cell PhonesClick2Houston.com

Here is how to store your COVID vaccine card on your phone

HOUSTON – With more businesses and events beginning to require customers to show proof of their vaccine, people are trying to find easier ways to display it so you don’t have to carry it with you where ever you go. Since you’ve always got your phone with you, storing your card on your device is a good option.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Show Receipts From Photos and Gmail in Google Pay

Connecting your credit or debit card to Google Pay makes it easy to track your payments in the app. But what about payments you don’t make with those cards? There’s a clever solution for tracking physical receipts too using Google Photos and Gmail. Google Pay doesn’t let you manually enter...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Samsung Can Remotely Deactivate Your Smart TV

Samsung suddenly publicized a feature that allows the company to disable stolen TVs remotely. The company calls it the “Television Block Function,” and Samsung activated it recently in South Africa after TVs were stolen from a warehouse. Last month, a Samsung warehouse was looted during a wave of protests in...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 update might spoil your fun, but for good reason

Microsoft is preparing an update for Windows 10 (and by extension Windows 11) that will go some way to preventing physical security attacks and the mishandling of data. Soon, IT administrators will be able to make use of the new “layered Group Policy feature” to specify which types of USB devices are allowed to interact with Windows 10 machines provisioned for employees.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

This Windows 10 security setting will stop your PC from slowing down

Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Edge will block potentially unwanted apps starting this month. The option has been available since the Windows 10 May 2020 Update but hasn't been on by default up to this point. Potentially unwanted apps can slow down your PC, try to install other programs, and use...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Fix the PrintNightmare Exploit on Windows 10

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Windows security news lately, you’ve probably heard of PrintNightmare. This is a vulnerability that allows hackers to exploit your system and run malicious codes on it. Fortunately, it didn’t take too long for Microsoft to come up with a fix. The company...
Technologytechviral.net

How To Find Your Lost or Stolen Windows 10 Devices

Have you ever imagined misplacing your laptop or smartphone? Although for Android devices, Google Provides a built-in feature known as ‘Find My Device’, which helps locate misplaced or lost smartphones. However, the same feature was missing on Windows 10 until the November 2018 update. With the November 2018 update, Windows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy