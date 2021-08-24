Cancel
Kyler Fackrell signing paying dividends for Chargers

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
To add depth to the edge defender room, the Chargers signed Kyler Fackrell earlier this offseason.

Originally seen just as a rotational piece, Fackrell has solidified himself as an integral player at the position.

While Joey Bosa has been sidelined from the preseason action, Fackrell has taken advantage of his playing time – not only making an impact at rushing the passer but defending the run.

In two games, Fackrell has amassed six quarterback pressures, three hurries, two QB hits and a sack. In the run department, he has been disciplined and patient to stack the edge and cut off carries to the outside.

In five seasons in the league, Fackrell has 20.5 sacks, with his most productive season coming in 2018 when he had 10.5 sacks during his time with the Packers.

This summer, he and Uchenna Nwosu have been battling it out for the No. 2 spot opposite Bosa, and it’s been Fackrell who has proven himself as the more superior player.

Regardless of who wins the job, both players are expected to still play often during the season because of the many different packages in head coach Brandon Staley’s defense.

“I want to play as much as possible,” Fackrell said. “I know Uchenna and Joey are great players. It’s hard to go 100 percent playing every snap, but we will have a decent rotation. I will be looking to contribute any way I can.”

