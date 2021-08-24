Best pedalboard: Keep all your favorite effects secure and organized
The world of guitar pedals is one of endless sonic possibilities, and pedalboards are an essential tool for exploring that world uninhibited. Whether you’re an avid collector of effects pedals or you’re just getting started on your journey, installing your gear on a dedicated pedalboard is the best way to keep it organized, ready to use, and protected from damage. Some pedalboards come as standalone modular pieces, while others are packaged as a complete kit with a storage bag, power supply, and other essentials. Determining the best pedalboard for your particular needs comes down to how much gear you’ll be using at one time, whether you prefer a quick-and-dirty setup or a custom-tailored user experience, and the amount of flexibility you’ll require as your rig evolves.www.popsci.com
