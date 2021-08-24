Cancel
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star Jake Gyllenhaal Set To Star In OBLIVION SONG Film Adaptation

By KingPatel
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile his status for Spider-Man: No Way Home remains uncertain, it appears as though Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home; Nightcrawler; Prisoners) has found his next project. It's being reported that the actor signed on to star in and produce Oblivion Song, a live-action film adaptation of the Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici graphic novel of the same name.

