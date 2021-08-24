Cancel
Peloton Prepares to Launch Safer, Redesigned Tread After Recalls

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 7 days ago

Last year Peloton had to halt sales of its Tread machine and eventually issued a recall for both its smart connected treadmills after several reports of injury and one fatality. However, now it’s back and better than ever with a new design that’s safer, smaller, and better. Prior to the...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

