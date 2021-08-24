First-Ever Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week Is Debuting This September
This week-long event is a celebration of all things vegan in Phoenix, Arizona!. For this first time ever, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is debuting this September in Phoenix, Arizona. The event was created by Chef Jason Wyrick in collaboration with Jozh Watson of Phoenix Vegan, and will feature exclusive, multi-course prix fixe menus and affordably priced items from local restaurants, fast-casual eateries, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, and more.vegoutmag.com
Comments / 2