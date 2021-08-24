Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

First-Ever Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week Is Debuting This September

By Kayla Pasko
vegoutmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week-long event is a celebration of all things vegan in Phoenix, Arizona!. For this first time ever, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is debuting this September in Phoenix, Arizona. The event was created by Chef Jason Wyrick in collaboration with Jozh Watson of Phoenix Vegan, and will feature exclusive, multi-course prix fixe menus and affordably priced items from local restaurants, fast-casual eateries, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, and more.

