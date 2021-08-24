Cooking oil spill cleaned up by MFD hazmat crew at westside restaurant
MADISON, Wis. — A hazmat team with the Madison Fire Department responded to a cooking oil spill on Madison’s west side on Monday. Crews were sent to Madtown Chicken ‘n’ Fish located at 6718 Raymond Rd. around 3:45 p.m. after getting a report that a dumpster filled with cooking oil had tipped over. The spill released 100-150 gallons of oil throughout the parking lot, which is shared with a nearby Kwik Trip.www.x1071.com
Comments / 0