Hounds’ Russell Cicerone named USL Championship’s Player of the Week

From USL Championship / Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC report. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC striker Russell Cicerone was named the USL Championship’s Player of the Week for Week 18 after his three-goal performance Sunday in the Hounds’ 4-1 win over Atlanta United 2.The hat trick was the first for Cicerone since his college days at the University at Buffalo, and it brings the forward’s goal total in 2021 to 11 — one shy of matching in one season his career total of 12 scored from 2017-20.