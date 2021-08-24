Cancel
McConnell’s Just Launched an Oat Milk Ice Cream Line

By Allie Mitchell
vegoutmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular ice cream brand now offers indulgent dairy-free flavors—like Cookies & Cream. Who doesn’t love ice cream? It’s creamy, indulgent, and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. With more and more mainstream ice cream brands adding dairy-free options to their lineup, it makes going out for a scoop much less stressful and way more enjoyable. McConnell’s just launched an oat milk ice cream line with a plethora of drool-worthy flavors!

