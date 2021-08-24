Ed Sheeran Shares Snippet Of 'Everything Has Changed' Revamp From 'Red'

Sometimes it feels like everything has changed over the last few years, but one thing has stayed the same—Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's dedicated friendship. On Monday (August 24), Sheeran took to Instagram to show support for his longtime bestie after she announced the vinyl for Red (Taylor's Version) is now available for pre-sale. He encouraged his fans to pre-order the rerecorded album by sharing a snippet of the updated version of the duo's 'Everything Has Changed' duet. In the clip, Sheeran is in the recording booth taking another stab at his verse nearly ten years after he first recorded the song.