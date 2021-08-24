Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ed Sheeran Shares Snippet Of 'Everything Has Changed' Revamp From 'Red'

at40.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it feels like everything has changed over the last few years, but one thing has stayed the same—Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's dedicated friendship. On Monday (August 24), Sheeran took to Instagram to show support for his longtime bestie after she announced the vinyl for Red (Taylor's Version) is now available for pre-sale. He encouraged his fans to pre-order the rerecorded album by sharing a snippet of the updated version of the duo's 'Everything Has Changed' duet. In the clip, Sheeran is in the recording booth taking another stab at his verse nearly ten years after he first recorded the song.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything Has Changed#Snippet#Ppl#Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Variety

Taylor Swift Posts First TikTok: ‘Lots Going On at the Moment’

Taylor Swift started off this August week with a splash, posting her first TikTok. However, she apparently used the moment simply to remind everyone that the vinyl edition of her forthcoming re-recording of her album “Red” is now available for pre-sale, and she’s on on TikTok. “Lots going on at the moment,” she wrote, although she only listed the two things. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on toktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok.” https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorswift?lang=en The post includes four video snippets of her rapping along with British MC Dave’s Swift-name-dropping song “Screwface Capital”: “I made...
MusicPosted by
IBTimes

Justin Bieber Breaks All-Time Spotify Record, Becomes Most-Listened Artist

Breaking records is nothing new for Justin Bieber, and he has done it yet again. He has become the most-streamed artist of all time. Bieber released his first song “Baby” in 2010 and became an overnight sensation gaining a huge fan following. Since then, there has been no stopping for him, over the years he has had several super hits and broke numerous records.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift Teases Her Red Vault Songs, and We're Happy and Confused at the Same Time

Taylor Swift knows how to keep her fans guessing with Easter eggs. After announcing her re-recorded Red album in June, the singer is back to give fans another sneak peek of what's to come. On Thursday, Swift dropped a coded video message for all the bonus songs that will be featured on the album. If you thought her coded video for Fearless vault songs was hard, just wait until you try to decode this one. As Swift noted herself, the difficulty level is "casually cruel in the name of being honest."
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ soundtrack features her singing hits by Janet, JLo, Ed Sheeran & more

Camila Cabello will tackle some huge pop hits on the soundtrack of her upcoming musical film, Cinderella. The soundtrack to the movie is due out digitally September 3, the same day the film hits Amazon Prime. The track listing, which is already posted on Amazon, reveals that Camila and her co-stars, who include Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be singing their versions of songs made famous by everyone from Queen and Earth, Wind & Fire to Janet Jackson and Ed Sheeran.
MusicNME

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay have both been announced among the headliners of next month’s Global Citizen Live concerts. The charity gigs will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25. Further details of Global Citizen Live have been announced today (August...
MusicEvening Star

Ed Sheeran designs new album cover

Ed Sheeran has painted his new album cover. The 30-year-old singer is preparing to release his upcoming fifth studio album and he revealed he has also designed the artwork for the project. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Ed told a Hong Kong radio station: “I am actually painting...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Ed Sheeran teases “big news” is coming Thursday

Set your alarms: Ed Sheeran’s got an announcement coming. The singer teased on Instagram that he’ll be revealing “big news” on Thursday. He posted a photo of a butterfly in a cocoon against a red backdrop splattered with black paint, captioning it, “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy