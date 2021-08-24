Wellesley Police log: Milkshake missile; cryptocurrency scammers find big targets; SnapChat party at Morses Pond; music lessons bother businesses; car forgotten

Wellesley MA police logs for the weeks of Aug. 9-22: On August 12, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. officers served asection 35 warrant for a resident that had been issued on August 10th . A family member of the resident had petitioned the court for the warrant because they were concerned about their alcohol and drug use. The male party was located at their residence and was transported to Dedham District Court.