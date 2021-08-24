Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Police log: Milkshake missile; cryptocurrency scammers find big targets; SnapChat party at Morses Pond; music lessons bother businesses; car forgotten

By admin
The Swellesley Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellesley MA police logs for the weeks of Aug. 9-22: On August 12, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. officers served asection 35 warrant for a resident that had been issued on August 10th . A family member of the resident had petitioned the court for the warrant because they were concerned about their alcohol and drug use. The male party was located at their residence and was transported to Dedham District Court.

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Dedham, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Needham, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Dedham, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Currency#Music Lessons#Dedham District Court#Facebook#The Reporting Party#Patriot Petroleum#Cadillac#Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy