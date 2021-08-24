Phony Job Scam Alert Issued By Wyoming Police Department

Hoarding has become such a problem in society, there is a popular TV show called 'Hoarders' on A&E and professional organizers have become a new career of many. The definition of "Hoard" is to stock or store money or valuable objects that is secret or carefully guarded. In March of 2020 we all got caught with our pants down during the first shutdown and all became hoarders...at least of certain items, like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. Who would've thought that toilet paper would've been the root of fights and friction.