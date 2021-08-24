Cancel
Wyoming State

Phony Job Scam Alert Issued By Wyoming Police Department

By Doug Randall
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 7 days ago
The Rock Springs Police Department has issued a scam warning in regard to a made-up company calling itself Balanced Carriers. According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, the ''company'' is trying to supposedly hire employees through INDEED.com. A phony HR representative will email prospective victims offering them a job. But to take the job, the prospective employee will be told that they must buy a special software program.

