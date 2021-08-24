Bishop Hill Chatauqua this Weekend August 28th and 29th

The Bishop Hill Chatauqua is this weekend, Saturday August 28th and Sunday August 29th at the Twinflower Inn in Bishop Hill. Todd Dedecker with the Bishop Hill Heritage Association joined WKEI on Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about what the Chatauqua means to the celebration of the 175th Anniversary of Bishop Hill. The weekend’s events kick on Saturday August 28th the day begins at 10 a.m. with “A Storyteller’s Tour of Bishop Hill”, a walking tour lead by Brian “Fox” Ellis that begins at the Twinflower Inn. The tour will last about 90 minutes, circle the town, and include stories of the founding of the town as well as some of its more colorful recent history.