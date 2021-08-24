Cancel
Bears’ Fields gets starting nod against Titans

By Robert Zeglinski
windycitygridiron.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears are wrapping up the exhibition portion of their calendar, and their plans at quarterback, at least for the early goings, have been crystallized. On Tuesday, head coach Matt Nagy revealed that Justin Fields will receive the start for Chicago in their final preseason game against the Titans this Saturday. The reasonable implication is that while Fields is not expected to throw to the Bears’ best weapons like Allen Robinson or Darnell Mooney, he will still receive the protection of their starting offensive line. No doubt a welcome and needed development for everyone given, well, recent events.

