Ricky White, Michael Gravely both not participating in Michigan State football team activities
Mel Tucker’s media availability on Tuesday included news about two Spartans we might not see in Week One against Northwestern. Sophomore wide receiver Ricky White and freshman defensive back Michael Gravely — who are still listed on the roster — have not been participating in team activities, according to Tucker. Neither player was seen at the “Meet the Spartans” event on Monday night.www.theonlycolors.com
