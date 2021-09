Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones joined “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] Tuesday morning to talk all things football. Here are some highlights:. Jones: “I think very encouraging from my viewpoint. He’s moving good. He’s really got that zip on the ball. We know that he’s been throwing with his key receivers for a few days out there the last few practices. And, so, frankly, as far as him being able to execute and execute the throws and move around the way he should against Tampa, I don’t have any concern at all about that. And I know he’s mentally ready to go. That’s truly one of his real attributes is his ability to take the study, take the game plan, and execute it in the game.”