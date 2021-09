It’s been a while since Purdue has had a terror of a defensive end, but it has one this year. West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS) Sadly, Big George went the Rondale Moore route for his sophomore season. After a breakout true freshman year, injuries (and COVID) limited him to three games and four tackles with two sacks. How much of a difference was he though? Even though he played half of a six game season he still led Purdue in sacks with two (of five for the team). There is very little question that the Purdue defense was SIGNIFICANTLY better with him on the field, as he pretty much represented the entirety of the Boilermaker pass rush.