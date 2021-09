Berrios dropped to 8-7 after giving up four runs on nine hits while striking out six over three innings Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 5-2 loss to the White Sox. Though Berrios ended his night on a high note by striking out the final three batters he faced, he couldn't dig himself out of an early hole. After allowing back-to-back base hits to Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada to begin the game, Berrios served up a three-run home run to Jose Abreu. He would go on to allow another run in the top of the first before righting the ship thereafter, but because Berrios was already up to 68 pitches after three innings, manager Charlie Montoyo elected to pull the plug on the right-hander. Berrios has now submitted a 4.81 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in five starts with the Blue Jays since joining the team ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.