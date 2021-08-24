Premier League to block footballers from playing internationals in “red list” countries
It may not seem like it based on recent attendances at Premier League stadia, but COVID-19 is very much still with us, and a part of our reality as football continues to be played. The first international break of the calendar will take place in September, and due to the ongoing threat of the Delta variant, the Premier League decided that it will not release its players to participate in internationals that take place in so-called “red list” countries.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
