There is a time when a vet comes back from their tour and life is just not quite the same. From the noise, the devastation of being in a completely different world, to trying to come back to the "normal". The reality of this is completely opposite. It's an unspoken challenge that often gets tossed to the side. Almost as if we forget that these men and women have just fought for our freedom, our country, and all because they chose to. No one made them take this job. They chose to defend all of us and they chose this with no expectation of being called a hero on their return. But that is what all of these men and women are, they are heroes. They will forever be known, remembered, and told God Bless You and Thank You from me.