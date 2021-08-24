Mr. Daniel “Clyde” Weaver, Age 80 Cleveland
Mr. Daniel “Clyde” Weaver, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Mr. Weaver was born in Oakwood to the late Verlin and Grace Lackey Weaver. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Charles Weaver and Glynn Weaver; sister, Estelle Ingram; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Weaver; great-grandson, Charlie Ward; and brother-in-law, Frank Ayers. He sold auto parts for 48 years and for Slack Auto Parts for 23 years. Mr. Weaver attended Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church.www.wrwh.com
