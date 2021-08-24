Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Mr. Daniel “Clyde” Weaver, Age 80 Cleveland

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 7 days ago

Mr. Daniel “Clyde” Weaver, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Mr. Weaver was born in Oakwood to the late Verlin and Grace Lackey Weaver. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Charles Weaver and Glynn Weaver; sister, Estelle Ingram; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Weaver; great-grandson, Charlie Ward; and brother-in-law, Frank Ayers. He sold auto parts for 48 years and for Slack Auto Parts for 23 years. Mr. Weaver attended Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church.

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Cleveland, GA
Obituaries
City
Lula, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Ward
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy