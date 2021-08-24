Cancel
Svdden Death Announces Valley Of Darkness Show at Red Rocks

By Janice Roque
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSvdden Death is heading back to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this October with his Valley of Darkness show in tow. As an artist that continuously brings his fans to the edge of their seats, Svdden Death is always ready to pull some tricks from his sleeves. Over the years this sensational artist has brought forth many dumbfounding performances with heavy bass and plenty of riddim, and the ones as his VOYD project have truly seen him ascend to the next level as well. During this time Svdden Death has been a frequent face at iconic festivals like EDC Las Vegas and Lost Lands along with clubs all over the country, but more recently he’s announced some special shows such as VOYD At The Caverns.

