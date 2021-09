Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, August 31. Trey Lance to Miss Seven Days with Small Chip Fracture. Trey Lance got his final look at preseason action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the start of San Francisco's regular season slate set to kick off next week. The quarterback played 35 total snaps going into the first drive of the third quarter before being sent to the sideline along with the rest of the starters for the remainder of the game.