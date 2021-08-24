Cancel
North Chicago, IL

AbbVie helps double Ronald McDonald House rooms

Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHICAGO -- Ronald McDonald House Charities Tuesday recognized the transformational impact of AbbVie's $100 million contribution to the organization. The partnership between RMHC and AbbVie, a North Chicago-based biopharmaceutical company, has enabled the fastest expansion of the U.S. Ronald McDonald House program in its nearly 50-year history. With the addition of more than 670 new guest sleeping rooms at 31 RMHC Chapters, the number of rooms available to accommodate families with seriously ill or injured children in the United States has increased by 100%.

www.dailyherald.com

