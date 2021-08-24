Soccer on TV: The Union’s Andre Blake and Kai Wagner are at the MLS All-Star Game, and Brenden Aaronson plays for a Champions League berth

LOS ANGELES -- The 2021 MLS All-Star Game was supposed to be a match-up of the best players from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, as well as a celebration of the increasingly close relationship between the two leagues. And in many respects, the match -- and the entire week -- was precisely that. But as so often happens whenever the United States and Mexico face off, be it at club or international level, circumstances can take over in a way that isn't anticipated.