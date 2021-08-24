Dance Expression Dancers win excellence at Dance Xplosion

Sensory Friendly Dance presents Ron Cunningham’s “Peter and the Wolf” Saturday, August 21st from 2-3pm at the Sofia, home of B Street Theatre and via live stream. This family friendly performance welcomes everyone, especially individuals with autism, to enjoy a live dance performance in an inclusive environment. Delight in this classic children’s story ballet with loveable characters, whimsical music, live narration by capital public radio host Donna Apidone (along with asl translation), and opportunities to meet the artists and socialize with our community. Enjoy the performance in-person at the theater or via our live stream from the comfort of your home. Best of all, tickets are just $5, so bring your whole family to enjoy the performance. Visit our website for more information and tickets: www.sensoryfriendlydance.org.