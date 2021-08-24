Cancel
Theater & Dance

Dance Expression Dancers win excellence at Dance Xplosion

spartaindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance. Dance Expression Dance Arts received the Entertainment Award and Excellence in Modern Award along with numerous Extreme Platinum, Platinum Awards, and Special Awards.

www.spartaindependent.com

#Dance#Arts#Platinum Awards#Special Awards
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Planet Dance by Xcape Dance Studio

Presented by City of Eugene Cultural Services and Sheldon Community Center, Planet Dance is a performance experience highlighting cultural dance forms, street styles of dance, diversity, representation, and the many flavors of movement that exist here and beyond. The audience will experience a wide array of dance forms, music, visual art, movement, sound, and applicable history interlaced with live performance.
Canton, OHIndependent

Dance on Sunday

CANTON – Canton Country Music will have a dance Sunday at the Nazir. Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW. Music will be provided by Along the Way Band. Doors open at 1 p.m.; music from 2-5 p.m. Admission is $3 at the door. Food and a 50/50 drawing available.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Meet the dancers and the judges of this year’s Dancing with the Stars of Casper

“A villain is just a victim whose story hasn’t been told.” ~Chris Colfer. You have a chance to hear the story of several villains by attending the 11th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper, benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year, our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a villain theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! The arena stage will be exploding with vile dance moves by villains from across all cities. Be sure to vote for your favorite evil dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2021/browse/donation.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Pete belly dance studio Hip Expressions to close after 10 years

As attendance dropped off at Hip Expressions belly dance studio in St. Petersburg during the pandemic, owner Johanna Krynytzky tried everything to stay afloat. She began offering virtual classes. But it wasn’t enough to pay her monthly rent at 2033 54th Ave N., a space she’d occupied for nearly a decade. Krynytzky was prepared to tell her landlord, April Hill, that the dance studio had to leave. But then she got a better offer.
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

ART BEAT: Aurora Theatre's 'Song and Dance' features professional Atlanta dancers and Angela Harris' choreography

“Movement is universal,” Atlanta choreographer Angela Harris said. “Movement doesn’t need words to tell a story.”. Proving this statement are eight professional Atlanta dancers who will be performing the choreography of one of Atlanta’s busiest and most prominent choreographers and teachers. The production, “Song and Dance,” will be the Aurora Theatre’s first musical offering since the pandemic interrupted their season last year.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Theater & DanceFox40

Sensory Friendly Dance

Sensory Friendly Dance presents Ron Cunningham’s “Peter and the Wolf” Saturday, August 21st from 2-3pm at the Sofia, home of B Street Theatre and via live stream. This family friendly performance welcomes everyone, especially individuals with autism, to enjoy a live dance performance in an inclusive environment. Delight in this classic children’s story ballet with loveable characters, whimsical music, live narration by capital public radio host Donna Apidone (along with asl translation), and opportunities to meet the artists and socialize with our community. Enjoy the performance in-person at the theater or via our live stream from the comfort of your home. Best of all, tickets are just $5, so bring your whole family to enjoy the performance. Visit our website for more information and tickets: www.sensoryfriendlydance.org.
Tivoli, NYThe New Yorker

A Haven for Dance with a View of the Catskills

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, in Tivoli, New York, with its outdoor stage in the middle of a field and its view of the Catskills, has become a haven for dance. The first weekend of the Kaatsbaan Summer Festival (Aug. 28-Sept. 12) features three commissions choreographed by women—Gemma Bond, Lauren Lovette, and Claire Davison. Jose Sebastian and Chloe Misseldine (above), both from American Ballet Theatre, perform in Bond’s new ballet; it’s set to Rachmaninoff’s Thirteen Preludes for piano, played live by Cecile Licad.
Bridgeport, CTconnecticutcallboard.com

CASTING – MAGIC: THE DANCE MUSICAL

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre (Bridgeport, CT) is seeking professional Non- Equity performers of all types and ethnicities for lead and supporting roles in our “New Works” production of MAGIC: THE DANCE MUSICAL. Please note: This is a heavy dance production. A background in ballroom dance is a MUST. ***ALL ROLES...
Cambridge, OHYour Radio Place

CHS Dance Team to Coach Youth Dance Squad

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The Cambridge City Dance Squad, a youth and special needs dance team under the direction of the Cambridge High School Dance Team, will conduct registration from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 8, 2021, at the Cambridge City Park Large Pavilion. The Dance Squad, which is part of...
Portland, ORWWEEK

Two of Portland’s Biggest Dance Companies Penned a Letter Expressing Concern Over the Departure of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s Artistic Director

The sudden resignation of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s artistic director has caused widespread confusion in Portland’s dance scene. Now, two of Portland’s biggest dance organizations are asking for answers. WW has obtained a copy of a letter, signed by the leaders of White Bird and BodyVox, expressing concern over the ousting...
Movieswevv.com

Official Selections for the Victory International Film Festival Announced

After being canceled last year due to Covid-19, like many events around the tri-state, the Victory International Film Festival is officially back on this year at the Victory Theatre. Organizers gathered Sunday afternoon at Haynie's Corner Brewing Company to announce the official selectons for this year. "After about a year...
Boston, MAberklee.edu

Contemporary Dance vs. Commercial Dance Explained

For years, Boston Conservatory at Berklee has ranked among the best schools in the world for dance, and is widely recognized as a leader in contemporary dance education. Now, Boston Conservatory is expanding its training options with its dynamic new B.F.A. program focused on commercial dance. Drawing on the Conservatory’s...
North Haven, CTzip06.com

Dancing Under the Stars

John Evangelista and Kathyrn Ayers share a dance on the North Haven Green on Aug. 10 while the party band Primetime performed as part of the Music Under the Stars Concert Series 2021.

