Everson Griffen 'happy to be home' with Vikings, says he'll apologize for remarks made last season
While he was training for his 12th NFL season in hopes of landing a job for training camp, Everson Griffen bided his time near Lake Minnetonka, "just a dad at heart." Between workouts, he would coach his 8-year-old son's football team, take boat trips with his family and drive his kids to different activities. "Just my normal routine," he said. "Taking naps here and there, working out and enjoying life."www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0