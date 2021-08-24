Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Everson Griffen 'happy to be home' with Vikings, says he'll apologize for remarks made last season

By Star Tribune
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he was training for his 12th NFL season in hopes of landing a job for training camp, Everson Griffen bided his time near Lake Minnetonka, "just a dad at heart." Between workouts, he would coach his 8-year-old son's football team, take boat trips with his family and drive his kids to different activities. "Just my normal routine," he said. "Taking naps here and there, working out and enjoying life."

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Nfl Season#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everson Griffen Plans To Do 1 Thing After Re-Signing With Vikings

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen will make his return to the Minnesota Vikings after re-signing with his longtime team on Monday afternoon. However, he still has some answering to do for comments that he made about quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier this year. In January of 2021, Griffen took to Twitter...
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings cut Everson Griffen, Ameer Abdullah

The Vikings signed pass rusher Everson Griffen last week. He did not make their initial 53-player roster. The Vikings released Griffen on Tuesday. Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. The Cowboys traded him to the Lions during the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everyone made the same joke about Vikings cutting Everson Griffen

Days after re-signing him, the Minnesota Vikings released edge rusher Everson Griffen on Tuesday. Over a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Everson Griffen mended the broken bridge after he opted out of his contract last year and agreed to terms on a reunion for the upcoming season. For those Vikings fans looking forward to Griffen making the 53-man roster were dealt a punch to the gut on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Report: Everson Griffen to try out for Vikings

After Saturday's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings are searching for depth. According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson and Chris Long, that search will reportedly include former Viking Everson Griffen, who will try out for the team on Wednesday. Griffen spent the first 10 seasons of his career in...
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings and Everson Griffen Need Each Other

The reunion between the Minnesota Vikings and Everson Griffen has been in the works for the past year. Griffen was one of the ultimate pieces for Mike Zimmer’s defense, and Griffen became one of the leaders in the Vikings’ locker room as they grew into one of the best units in the NFL in the late 2010s.
NFLNBC Sports

Everson Griffen will apologize to Kirk Cousins for tweets from earlier this year

Yes, the Vikings have re-signed a defensive end who once said the team’s starting quarterback “is ass.”. Everson Griffen, a long-time member of the team who played for the Cowboys and Lions in 2020, posted in January a couple of tweets that he regrets about Kirk Cousins. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Griffen told reporters on Monday that he will apologize to Cousins for the messages.
NFLchatsports.com

Everson Griffen shares why he left the Minnesota Vikings last year

(Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports) Everson Griffen. After spending the 2020 season in two ugly uniforms, Everson Griffen re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. Shortly after the 2019 season came to a close, Everson Griffen shared a post on his Instagram account announcing his decision to not return to the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

If Not Everson Griffen, Vikings Fans Have Firm Prediction for RDE

As of the third week in August, the starting right defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on the decision to welcome Everson Griffen back to the roster. The ex-Vikings pass rusher worked out for the team earlier this week, hoping to effectuate a return to Minnesota after a one-year sabbatical with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Griffen has fences to mend – he insulted the Vikings organization and the team’s quarterback several months ago on Twitter – but would be an apt on-the-field addition to the 2021 Vikings if general manager Rick Spielman pulls the trigger. Minnesota stormed free agency this offseason, adding gobs of defensive personnel in efforts to bolster depth following a defensive undoing during the pandemic season.
NFLchatsports.com

Re-signing Everson Griffen is a quintessential Vikings move

In the midst of a worrisome and divisive training camp, the Minnesota Vikings on Monday made a quintessential Minnesota Vikings move, one that could fairly be described as worrisome and could increase the divisiveness on a team that can't even agree on the efficacy of vaccines. The Vikings signed former...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Return of Everson Griffen to Vikings Is the Cake Topper for Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings will re-sign Everson Griffen this week, barring an unforeseen and last-minute change of heart. Griffen ranks seventh on the Vikings all-time sack list. Spending 10 full years in Minnesota, Griffen departed in early 2020 during a mass exodus of Vikings defensive personnel. Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, and Griffen all vamoosed as general manager Rick Spielman faced intense salary cap restraints. It took one year for Spielman to finagle the cap to a favorable standing, and he welcomed back Alexander and now Griffen to the roster this offseason.
NFLBrainerd Dispatch

Vikings will bring DE Everson Griffen along slowly following his return

It didn’t take co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer long to see one difference Everson Griffen has made in his return to the Minnesota Vikings. “Well, it’s going to be a lot louder at practice now,’’ he said Tuesday. The boisterous defensive end re-signed Monday with the Vikings after first playing for...
NFLPost-Bulletin

Vikings re-sign Everson Griffen as ‘situational’ pass rusher

The Vikings on Monday re-signed four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen after he was away from the team for a year. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen won’t be a starter but will be a “situational player” as a pass rusher. “If I didn’t think he could help us,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy