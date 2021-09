Want to shut down your Windows 11 PC? There are several ways to do it. All of them work equally well, so pick the one that suits you the best. No surprise here: It’s perfectly OK to turn off your PC using a physical power button on your device. In general, pushing the button once will either put the PC to sleep or begin an automatic shutdown process. You can change this behavior in Control Panel if you’d like. Or you could use one of the software-guided shutdown options listed below.