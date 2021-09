Last year, most of us were avoiding any type of space that would put us in close contact with people outside our bubble. Now, we're largely back to living life that resembles pre-pandemic times—eating inside at restaurants, getting drinks with friends, and planning weekend getaways. But our eagerness for normality may be putting us in harm's way, as the Delta variant has helped COVID numbers surge across the U.S., and has made certain activities as risky as ever.